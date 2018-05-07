MDC-T defers primaries

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has deferred its primary elections to next week to allow constituencies with more than one candidate to reach consensus and minimise the number of contested seats.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The party’s primary elections had initially been slated for Friday last week.

The opposition party is trying to avoid the chaos that characterised the just-ended Zanu PF primary elections, which were marred by electoral irregularities.

A source in the MDC-T’s electoral directorate said the actual voting would start on

May 17.

“The process begins with the party announcing tomorrow (today) the list of candidates who have been approved to take part in the primary elections. After that, candidates will be encouraged to engage in consensus building in areas where people agree primary elections can be avoided,” the source said.

Insiders said the MDC-T had taken into consideration the youth and women’s quota in coming up with the list to avoid youth and women being muscled out at primary elections level.

The party has reserved 20% of the contested constituencies for the youth quota, while 50% has been reserved for women, who are also allowed to contest and get more that 50% if they can beat men in the other 50% which is not reserved.

MDC-T secretary for elections, Murisi Zwizwai, could neither confirm nor deny the development yesterday, only saying the party now had a list of candidates and a road map for the primaries.

“We are going to announce that list tomorrow at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House and at that Press conference, all the issues will be addressed. We have a road map and what is going to be done. The date and the logistics will be announced tomorrow (today),” he said.

