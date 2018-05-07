Beatenberg in electrifying show

SOUTH African pop music band, Beatenberg left the audience at a fully-packed Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) ZOL Main Stage on Friday last week clamouring for more, following an electrifying performance.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The largely white-dominated audience was treated to new songs such as Chelsea Blackmore, Bowerbird, Stamina and Scorpionfish (2014) and was easily drawn to the dancefloor by Beatenberg’s spectacular concert.

The band concluded its thrilling performance with the fans’ favourites Pluto (Remember You) and Rafael that left them chanting “one more, one more, one more!”

Leading vocalist, Matthew Field took time to thank people, who attended the show before wrapping up.

“By the way, I didn’t take time to say hello. Thank you so much for being here,” he said.

Other band members are Robin Brink and Ross Dorkin. It gained popularity in 2014 with Pluto, which became a popular song on South African radio stations for over 19 consecutive weeks.

Beatenberg has broken radio chart records and won numerous awards, including a sweep of the 2015 South African Music Awards (Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album and four awards for Pluto) in South Africa.

