Masvingo seeks $60k for cancer screening machines

THE National Aids Council (NAC) in Masvingo has organised a golf tournament on June 2 to raise at least $60 000 required to buy 22 mobile cervical cancer screening machines for the province.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Addressing journalists last week, NAC deputy provincial coordinator, Nyengetero Masunga said their target was to have a cancer screening machine at each of the provincie’s 12 public hospitals, with the other 10 machines providing mobile services.

“We are decentralising the services from Masvingo General Hospital as patients complain about travel costs to sites and, hence, the need for outreach. As such, the tournament will mobilise the money for each portable machine at a cost of $5 000. This gives a target of $60 000. We appeal to the corporate world to support such a noble cause,” he said.

Masunga said at the moment, there was only one cancer screening machine at each district hospital.

“Sometimes, we run outreaches and the hospitals will not be offering services at that moment. We also have only 41 health workers trained to do cancer screening and units may close a day or two as the trained nurse may be off duty, unavailable or working in other departments,” he said.

Masunga urged men to be supportive of their wives when they go for cryotherapy.

“Clients sometimes take time to decide on cryotherapy, especially since it comes with an abstinence period and husbands have to be consulted,” he said.

Since the programme was launched in Masvingo in 2015,

25 488 patients have been screened.

Out of the number, 1 337 tested positive.

