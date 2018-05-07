Informal sector calls for legal framework adjustments

The Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations (ZCIEE) has implored the government to put a framework to support the growth of the informal sector.

BY TAFADZWA MUTACHA

Speaking at a policy dialogue organised by the Washington based Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), ZCIEE secretary general, Wisborn Malaya said vendors were being kicked out of the central business district and dumped in areas where there is no business.

“We are calling upon all stakeholders for engagement and see how the operations of informal trades can be improved,” Malaya said.

“We feel like there are not enough consultations done by government to address the needs of these people. Places like Coca-Cola near Graniteside and near the National Sports Stadium do not carry market value for the operations of vendors and other informal traders.”

Malaya said the government should create frameworks that can regulate the operations of traders in the informal sector and create domestic investments.

The meeting said there was need for the provision of loans to grow the informal sector and other micro businesses

CIPE regional director for Africa, Lars Benson (pictured), said the organisation’s objective was to strengthen democracy around the world through private enterprise and market-oriented reforms.

Its key programme areas include anti-corruption, advocacy, business associations, corporate governance, democratic governance, access to information, the informal economy and property rights, and women and youth.

Like this: Like Loading...