Bright City dazzle DeMbare

HARARE City full back Brighton Chayambuka dragged himself to the centre of the story when he scored a memorable brace that helped his side overcome a battling Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Sunshine City Boys, who ended a five match winless run with 1-0 win over Triangle at the same venue last week, picked another important set of three points.

It was coach Mark Harrison’s second game against DeMbare and he stayed unbeaten by the Harare giants, whom he first encountered in his short stint at Caps.

Harare City started brightly as they dictated the pace with some methodical build ups, close ball control and passing. It did not come as a surprise when they went into the lead on seven minutes, courtesy of Chayambuka, who profited from Dynamos’s lapse in concentration with Panashe Mutasa guilty of ball watching.

The Sunshine City full back returned to haunt Dynamos eight minutes later, taping the ball into the net from a cut in by Tatenda Tumba.

To their credit, Dynamos didn’t look deflated, as they launched a spirited attempt at getting back and were rewarded on 21 minutes, when Quality Kangadzi unleashed a powerful shot near the penalty area, which goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu spilled and it landed on the path of Kudzanai Dhemere, who bundled the ball into the nets.

In the second half, it was Dynamos who were dominant, as Harare City chose to defend deep in their own half, jealously protecting what they had. After 78 minutes, Marvelous Mukumba missed a headed opportunity from a cross by Cleophas Kapupurika. Dhemere also came close on 84 minutes, only for Raymond Uchena to clear the ball from danger.

But their biggest chance was perhaps in the 89th minute when Kuda Kumwala’s header crashed against the cross bar.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed with result.

“We gave away two early goals and after scoring those goals, they maintained their game. We tried to come back in to the game and we scored one and we had some few chances that we missed, it wasn’t our day today. Such is football, every time you get in the field, as a coach, you try to come with results and today is wasn’t to be and we will get back and look at ourselves in the mirror,” he said.

Harrison was naturally pleased with the outcome.

“It was a very good performance; we got three points that keep us rock and rolling. I am very happy obviously because it wasn’t an easy game, you know how Dynamos have a strong 12th man and can sometimes make life difficult for you. We started very well, moved and passed the ball well and got two goals, But we gave away a sloppy goal. They had their chances and we had our chances too and at the end of the day I think it was a good game,” he said.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, B Moyo (M Mukumba, 53’), O Mwerahari, G Mukambi, M Machazani, J Marufu, K Dhemere, P Mtasa C Kapupurika (K Kumwala, 46’), Q Kangadze, E Mandiranga (P Makaha, 56’)

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, R Uchena, T Chimwemwe, B Chayambuka, M Diro-Nyenye, T Samanja, M Muchenje, T Tumba, K Musharu (A Muvirimi, 65’), P Kabwe (M Mkunga, 80’), M Gaki (M Vengesai 72’)

