Caps’ barren run continues

Caps United side again failed to end their awful Maglas record when they were held to a draw by a spirited Shabanie Mine at Maglas stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

SHABANIE MINE . . . . . (1) 1

CAPS UNITED . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Having last won at Maglas Stadium in 2006, Caps needed to break that barren run, more importantly to recover from last week’s defeat to Chicken Inn, but again they fell short.

Shabanie Mine showed hunger and were rewarded through skipper Trevor Ajana, who opened his account of the season for the miners.

Following a brilliant exchange of passes that involved, Tatenda Makuwe and Kibaki Dlamini, the former whipped in a delightful cross, which Caps goal minder Chris Mverechena, failed to deal with for Ajana to capitalise.

The Green Machine improved after the interval and grabbed their equaliser in the 70th minute.

Joel Ngodzo and Milton Ncube combined well to set up John Zhuwawu, who calmly headed the ball past diving Shabanie goalie, Biggie Temera.

Moments later, Simba Nhivi was picked by Ngodzo in the box but his shot from close-range was tame.

Nhivi also failed to connect to a cross from Valentine Musarurwa with his left footed shot going over bar, while Denver Mukumba’s powerful volley on the 85th minute missed the target by a few inches.

Shabanie Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi showered praises on his charges for a brave performance.

“We cannot ask for more from the discipline and brave performance exhibited by these boys today.

“We got a point though we expected a win but as a coach, I am impressed with way the boys played.

“I am seeing a lot of improvements from the team and that keeps us going,” he said.

On the other hand, Caps coach Lyold Chitembwe was disappointed with the result.

“We controlled the game and I thought it was destined for us but at the end we got one point. That’s football, maybe we will win the next game,” he said. “They gave us a good run but I thought we had a lot of chances to win the game especially in the final quarter of the game but we failed to score.

Match results

Shabanie Mine 1-1 Caps United

Dynamos 1-2 Harare City

Triangle United 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Mutare City Rovers 1-1 Black Rhinos

Highlanders 1-2 ZPC Kariba

Teams:

Shabanie: B Temera, L Manyande, N Mpofu, W Kahuni, A Maliselo, T Chigede, J Nyabinde, T Ajana( M Murimi, 67), T Makuwe( T Mupumhu 84′), K Dlamini, D Temwanjira

Caps: C Mverechena, M Ncube, V Musarurwa, D Dauda, J Jangano, K Kamhapa( D Mukandi, 74′), D Mukamba, S Nhivi, J Ngodzo, J Zhuwawu, B Muzondiwa.

