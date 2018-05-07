Triangle bounce back

Triangle bounced back to rheir winning ways by beating Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . . . 0

Lameck Nhamo was at it again, scoring a beauty from a free-kick in the 18th minute before Anelka Chiwandire’s 78th minute header stretched the lead.

The home side dominated proceedings, although they failed to create clear chances in the first half of the match.

Mangwiro made a tactical substitution five minutes before the break bringing on Simba Makoni for out of form Delic Murimba.

Triangle started the second half a more enterprising side and they could have added another goal in the 50th minute but the visitors shot-stopper Kelvin Nyoni made a crucial save.

Two minutes later exciting striker Makoni’s rasping shot hit the frame with Nyoni a beaten man.

Dzingai Chirambamuriwo shot wide from a close range in the 62th minute.

Bulawayo Chiefs striker Dylan Chiwandire had a best chance to equalise for his side but failed to beat Trianle goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga in the 74th minute.

Chivandire scored the home side’s second goal in the 78th minute after heading home Russell Madamombe’s pin-point cross to send the home side fans into a derilium.

Triangle gaffer, Taurai Mangwiro was ecstatic after the win.

“I am delighted that we have bounced back after we were beaten by Harare City. We needed the victory at all costs. It is a good win, but I want to give credit to our opponents they are a formidable side,’’ he said.

His counterpart, Garthly Chipuka said he was not happy with match officiating.

‘’Basically, I am not happy with the officiating, you know these team is sponsored by individuals and it seems were defeated but not fairly. We created some chances but we failed to bury them,’’ he said.

Teams

TRIANGLE: T Chilenga, D Phiri, A Chiveya, K Chigwida, D. Dzvinyai, R. Kawondera (T Huwa 74min), A Chiwandire, D Murimba (S Makoni 41min), D. Chirambamuriwo (R Madamombe 69min), P Bhamusi, L Nhamo

Bulawayo Chiefs: K.Nyoni, M Mkolo, A Tandi, P Moyo, L Sithole, T Mazuva, G Muleya, M Mpofu (D Chivandire 64min), B Manhire, H Moyo, M Majika

