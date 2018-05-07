Battle of the strugglers ends in draw

BLACK Rhinos’ poor run continued after they were held by an equally struggling Mutare City at Vengere Stadium, in a match the army side chief striker Lot Chiunga would want to forget quickly.

MUTARE CITY . . . . . . . (1)1

BLACK RHINOS . . . . . . (0)1

The striker missed two clear cut chances late in the match, which would have given his side the win they desperately needed.

In this battle of the strugglers, it looked like it was the home side who needed the win more as they enjoyed the early exchanges, and took a deserved lead when Kumbulani Njovo headed them ahead after 23 minutes.

Wellington Taderera restored parity for Rhinos seven minutes after the break with the midfielder’s low shot from inside the box, beating goalkeeper, Tafadzwa Dube.

City coach, Joseph Tangaringofa, who is reported to be on his way out following a poor run of results, where they have picked just one from a possible 12 points, said he was disappointed that his team failed to defend their lead.

Rhinos coach Robert Marowa, whose side has not won a match in the last five matches, bemoaned his strikers’ impotence in front of goal.

City were threatening in the opening minutes, with Chikwaikwai’s long throws causing havoc in the Black Rhinos’ area.

The former Soccer Star of the Year launched a missile into the danger zone, and with the defenders ball watching, Njovo connected past goalkeeper, Ashley Reyners to send the home supporters into a frenzy.

The home side saw off the first half with relative ease, and deserved more goals, but wasted the chances they created.

The halftime talk appeared to have galvanised the away side more, who came out of the dressing room guns blazing.

It didn’t took them long to equalise, when Taderera took aim from close range and narrowed his shot past a helpless Dube.

The goal had Rhinos going, and looked to kill off the match. Chiunga should have doubled the visitors’ advantage just after the hour mark, but the gunman, often realible for the side, sliced a free header wide from a metre out.

Another opportunity fell to him moments later, but again, he failed to connect well with his header, as the two sides settled for a share of points.

Teams

Mutare City: T Dube, P Gumbo, G Jimu, K Bingala, L Mangavira, T Jeffreys, B Vheremu (B Chinhoyi, 63’), D Mangesi, K Njovo, T Sadiki (M Moyo, 46′), E Chikwaikwai

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, M Mekiwa, F Banda, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, A Gahadzikwa, M Mambare, E Chigiji, W Taderera, L Chiunga (C Chiwocha, 86’)

