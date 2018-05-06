‘Teachers play pivotal role in nation’s development’

Wimbainashe Zhakata Herald Correspondent

TEACHERS are at the heart of Government’s development thrust and should play a central role in moving the nation forward, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira has said.

He also said the job of teachers was to inspire hope and confidence in their students for the nation to attain a brighter future.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of more than 600 students at Mutare Teachers’ College on Friday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are moving Zimbabwe forward. We are moving it away from poverty towards prosperity and teachers are right at the centre of that movement,” he said.

“We are moving Africa forward and we can only move it by owning it. It is ours and we take responsibility for it.

“You do not delegate the responsibility of moving your motherland forward, you take the baton and you move it forward and teachers are at the centre of this movement,” he said.

Prof Murwira said he was running his ministry like a multi-million dollar industry with a vision of moving the country out of poverty.

He said the turnaround of the country’s economy depended on its people, hence the need to take full responsibility of creating hope for the future.

“Our mega vision for Zimbabwe is to consciously construct its bright future. We want to consciously construct a future that is desired by its people.

“In doing so, we shall be humble. Being humble is very important because it makes us concentrate on the most useful things.

“It will make us learn better when we are humble. Therefore our education system should be inspirational,” he said.

Dr Murwira urged teachers to be confident when discharging their duties and also thrive to build confidence in their students.

Minister of State for Manicaland provincial affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa congratulated the students who were presented with diplomas and certificates at the ceremony.

University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura also graced the event.

Prof Nyagura encouraged colleges to focus on technical subjects and textile technologies.