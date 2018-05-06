ED to engage public on manifesto

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will soon engage with Zimbabweans around the country to unpack Government’s programmes following the successful unveiling of Zanu-PF’s 2018 campaign and election manifesto in Harare on Friday.

In a statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, President Mnangagwa, who is Zanu-PF’s Presidential candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections, said the manifesto outlines the party’s vision for Zimbabwe under a new dispensation.

“The manifesto outlines our vision for the new Zimbabwe and the practical steps of how we will turn this vision into a reality. Over the next few months, I will be travelling around the country meeting my fellow Zimbabweans and explaining our programme to all,” he said.

The Zanu-PF 2018 campaign and election manifesto is running under the theme: “Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs.”

The business-friendly election manifesto seeks to promote investment and business growth in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

In the manifesto, Zanu-PF said if given a new mandate, it would strive to achieve fiscal and debt sustainability and industrial capacity utilisation of 90 percent by 2023.

Other targets include improving health delivery in line with Sustainable Development Goals by 2023 and delivering 1,5 million medium-income housing units in the same period.

The manifesto seeks to promote national unity and healing by capacitating the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to execute its constitutional mandate to deal with post-independence era conflicts.

Zanu-PF outlined various measures to address economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure development, health and education to create a diversified economy.

The manifesto acknowledges the various challenges that the country has faced over the years that include MDC-engineered sanctions, corruption, State capture by the G40 cabal, HIV and Aids and rising cases of non-communicable diseases and climate change. It, however, commended Zimbabweans for their resilience.

President Mnangagwa also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter yesterday and reiterated that the harmonised elections would be free and fair with Zanu-PF emerging victorious.

“The upcoming elections will be free and fair and I am confident that with this ambitious and achievable plan for Zimbabwe, we will be victorious. The voice of the people is the voice of God!” he said.

President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, has on several fora pledged to hold free, fair and non-violent elections this year and to respect the outcome even if Zanu-PF loses.

In January during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the President said international observers, including from the European Union, were welcome to observe the elections as the country seeks to entrench its democracy.