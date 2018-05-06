Gwanda water problems set to end

Mthabisi Tshuma. Gwanda Reporter

GWANDA’s long awaited five megalitre water reservoir is now 95 percent complete, a development likely to ease water supply problems in the town.

The only remaining work on the project involves the connection of pipes from the water reservoir to the houses. In an interview, Gwanda Mayor Councillor Knowledge Ndlovu said the local authority was happy that the project was nearly complete.

“We finished building the five megalitre water holding tank which is going to solve the water problem in the town. Now, we are in the process of connecting pipes from the existing reservoir in the surrounding Spitzkop and Spitzkop North suburbs to the main holding tank and we expect it to be complete by the end of this month as the contractor is due on ground this week (last week).

The process of testing the pipes will be done shortly and after approval by the engineers, the water woes will be a thing of the past,” said Clr Ndlovu.

The project was started in 2011 to deal with water challenges in the town. The council had at first projected that the project would be completed by November 2017, but failed due to financial problems. It resumed after the Government chipped in with $800 000.

The water problem in Gwanda has stretched for a long period of time, with the council and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority haggling over control of the town’s water plant. Zinwa had on occasions cut water supplies to the town, forcing residents to go for days without the supplies. At one time the situation was bad that Gwanda Provincial Hospital had to stop admitting patients and also released patients due to water shortages.

