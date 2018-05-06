Former footballer ventures into ICT

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

UNITED States-based former footballer Owen Gombami has opened a web-based organisation that offers creative, innovative and affordable solutions to education in a bid to complement Government’s efforts in empowering underprivileged communities through better access to educational equipment.

Younger brother to former Highlanders and national team midfield star Honour, 31-year-old Owen, who left the country on a football scholarship in 2007, says his dream is to empower fellow countrymen especially from underprivileged communities who might not have access to modern methods of e-learning through his Roots Africa Initiative.

“Roots Africa Institute is a platform aimed at simplifying the complexity of accessing authentic knowledge and relevant information in an accelerated pace for all. We offer creative, innovative and affordable solutions to education.

“We believe the root to eradicate poverty and youth driven migration, idleness, crime, drug abuse and despondency is their empowerment through specialised training and skill acquisitions.

“Strewn across the globe, our team works remotely and is embodied by some of the best minds Zimbabwe has to offer. What unites us is our common background and goal to challenge the status quo and transform communities by access to knowledge. We are bridging barriers to education, embracing diversity and accommodating all cultures by offering a wide range of literary works,” said Gombami, in an interview with Sunday News.

He said his dream was to give children, especially from rural areas an opportunity to access books online and read offline.

“I want to partner with local incubators to spread this. I have tried to engage some people in Government so that I sell this idea which I am convinced will help our fellow countrymen immensely because education is life. When using our programme, you get the books online but you don’t have to remain using the internet, yet you also can not send the books to someone else, they are secured,” said Gombami.

