EYE ON FASHION: Knock your socks off

THE heels and socks combo takes to the streets off style, from New York runways to Pokello rocking this look at the recent Davido 30-billion concert in Harare. Who would pay $90-$100 for a pair of socks? Well, the answer is 500 people in just one week, according to the luxury shopping website Net-A-Porter do so. The socks in question were by cult French brand Vetements. Of course, this a crazy amount to spend on a functional accessory, but statement socks are having a big moment.

When it comes to making fashion statements most would prefer quiet luxury to loud logos, quirky bags and attention grabbing heels. Nevertheless, I dipped a toe into the statement sock trend via coloured fishnets (a big trend) and I must admit they make you feel a bit edgier. Encouraged by that small step, you can go for designer socks if you are a trendsetter or risk taker. If you don’t want to go designer there are plenty of options from boutiques.

The truth about this trend is that it’s not for everyone, so if you are unsure you can skip this one (we won’t be upset). What is striking about this trend is the need to flip the way you think about socks. Instead of putting them on as an afterthought, they suddenly become the starting point of an outfit. This often involves trial and error in order to get it right. It really takes fashionistas and those who live-for-fashion-and-don’t-care-what-people-think to pull this off.

Do take note that socks with a cropped trouser combo do not work well. The combination of socks and cropped trousers make for a serious leg shortening effect. Settle on a smart shirt, which will keep the look from venturing too far into athlesuire; a denim skirt to show off the socks; heels, to elongate the legs and a luxe bright coloured bag, to tie the look together.

Statement socks really are transformative. Without them most outfits would have been fairly conventional. Similarly you could team socks with a form fitting dress, retro skirt and blouse or even a suit, which would take two pieces from the office cooler territory.

All in all that’s a pretty small investment for a whole new attitude. Unless, of course, you were one of those 500 people who spent almost a $100 on the French version of socks.

