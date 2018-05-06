Nkomo family blasts new political party

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE family of late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo has blasted the newly-formed National Patriotic Front (NPF) for not consulting them before using the picture of the late nationalist on their campaign regalia.

NPF which is led by Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired) after he was reportedly “anointed” by former President Mr Robert Mugabe and former First Lady Grace Mugabe, printed the picture of Dr Nkomo and Mr Mugabe at the back of their t-shirts.

The party is fronted by mainly disgruntled former Zanu-PF members who were part of the notorious G40 cabal. Son to the late icon, Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo said they were not in the loop with regards the development and feel they have been highly disregarded by NPF.

“We are all surprised over the use of ubaba’s picture on NFPs regalia, we were never consulted by their leaders or anyone over the use of his picture. As a family this has shocked us as to why they never reached out to us,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said his family was the custodian of the Nkomo brand and should be consulted whenever the late VP’s name or picture is used for political reasons.

“It is not like we do not want people to use his pictures or anything about him but we want to be respected by being consulted so that we do not look surprised when we come across it anywhere,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said the Joshua Nkomo brand must be used in good faith as he was a man who left an indelible mark in the history of Zimbabwe and Government. He described the move by NPF to use the picture as reckless and irresponsible for a political party.

Opposition political parties have been scrambling to gain relevance by trying to associate themselves with Dr Nkomo.

Last month, MDC-T leader Mr Nelson Chamisa tried to gain cheap political mileage when he claimed that he was given Dr Nkomo’s intonga (sceptre) when he visited the late icon’s Matsheumhlope house, which is now a museum, at the invitation of the chief executive officer of the Joshua Nkomo Foundation, Mr Jabulani Hadebe. The claims were later rubbished by the family and the foundation. Efforts to get a comment form NPF spokesman Mr Jealousy Mawarire were fruitless.

Like this: Like Loading...