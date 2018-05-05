Bisto Stirs DeMbare Soup

THE football soup that Dynamos served in their opening seven games lacked flavour until a guy nicknamed Bisto stirred the soup at Rufaro last Sunday.

The dreadful start to the season looked like it would continue as Dynamos were being held 1-all by Bulawayo City with the game heading towards the business end.

Then up stepped a true DeMbare son, a player who joined the club as an 11-year-old boy.

Blessing “Bisto” Moyo – the only player at Dynamos who went through the club’s mill — scored a beautiful free kick to hand his team their first win of the season.

And in true DeMbare spirit the 22-year old utility man does not want to be viewed as a hero.

“It’s all about the team. As a player who grew up in the Dynamos system history has taught me that bad patches happen to the club especially at the start of a season but we always overcome by staying together.

“No one is bigger than the club, no one is hero. It’s all about the team,” a relieved Moyo told The Sunday Mail Sport last Thursday.

That was a day after he had put on another blinding performance at Ascot where Dynamos registered their second win of the season in dispatching Chapungu 2-1.

Moyo is enjoying his new role as a defensive midfielder.

DeMbare coach Mutasa switched to a 3-5-2 formation before the Harare Derby against Caps United, partnering Moyo with James Marufu at the heart of midfield.

The partnership between the pair is getting better with each minute will today come under serious scrutiny as Dynamos host Harare City at Rufaro needing another win.

Mutasa is on a three-match ultimatum and has passed two of the three tests.

Moyo revealed that the DeMbare lads have resolved to play for their under fire coach.

“We thought a lot about our situation, the coach’s situation also and it affected us to an extent that some players were losing hope,” he said.

“Sometimes players that are new to the DeMbare culture can breakdown under the pressure that comes with a bad patch and I took it upon myself to spur them on.

“I told them that Dynamos always goes through these phases but when we get going no one will stop us.

“The difficult start brought us closer together and we vowed to show the world what we can do, we vowed to repay the faith the coach has always shown in us.”

Moyo had a six-month stint at Harare City between January and June 2016 and knows how stubborn the Sunshine Boys can be.

“This is a big game, Harare City are not cheap and are playing a very good brand of football under Mark Harrison.

“But we are Dynamos and they know that. We dropped a lot of points at the beginning of the race so we need to recover lost ground so there is no room for halfhearted efforts,” he said.

Bisto is undergoing a repackaging process after an indifferent 2017 that saw him spend the better part of the season on the sidelines following the mutual termination of his contract with South African side Maritzburg United.

Only six months after joining Maritzburg, Moyo sustained a career threatening ankle injury on December 17, 2016 against Platinum Stars.

That injury saw him miss the plane to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals and seven months later, his contract with Maritzburg was terminated, forcing him to return to his childhood club Dynamos.

“I spent more than six months without kicking a ball because of that injury. I also missed a chance to play at the Nations Cup finals but that is all water under the bridge. What I need most is game time so that I return to my best,” he said.

And after scoring from a free kick for the first time in his career last Sunday the Dynamos man feels like curling in more.

“I had never scored direct from a free kick before that goal against Bulawayo City but I have been practicing a lot of angles at training. I am now scoring a lot of free kicks at training.

“Hopefully what’s transpiring at training will spill onto the pitch,” said Moyo.