Chamisa spins another yarn

The leader of a faction of the MDC-T, Mr Nelson Chamisa, has once again been caught out lying to the nation, this time after claiming he had been personally invited to the United Kingdom by Queen Elizabeth II.

An official at the British Embassy in Zimbabwe yesterday dismissed the claim that Mr Chamisa made to a handful of supporters in Harare South late last week.

The official yesterday said Mr Chamisa’s visit to Britain this week was a private matter that had nothing to do with Her Majesty.

“Advocate Nelson Chamisa is scheduled to travel to the UK on a privately-arranged trip,” the official said.

And the spokesperson of the Chamisa faction, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka, also contradicted his boss’s claims.

“MDC-T president Chamisa this weekend leaves for the United Kingdom where he will take the opportunity to interact with Zimbabweans in the Diaspora. He was invited by the Oxford Union,” he said.

Mr Chamisa’s legitimacy as MDC-T leader is being challenged by Dr Thokozani Khupe, who claims she is the party president.

His trip to the UK follows a successful mission to that country by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo last month. Dr Moyo had been invited by his British counterpart to observe a Commonwealth meeting.

Mr Chamisa has several times been caught out playing fast and loose with the truth, including a claim that US President Donald Trump had promised MDC-T $15 billion.

The American Embassy in Zimbabwe rubbished the utterances.

On Friday, Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga ridiculed Mr Chamisa’s “juvenile politics”, promising to “dismantle (his) little make believe dreams”. Added New Patriotic Front leader Mr Patrick Munyanduri: “Chamisa lacks maturity and wisdom that comes with age; that’s why we snubbed the MDC Alliance.”