Antipas demands consistency

CHICKEN Inn coach, Joey Antipas is hoping to pick up maximum points and keep in touch with the leading pack in the title race, when his side clash with Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Gamecocks, who are fourth on the log standings with 16 points, are seven points behind leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars.

They picked three points on Tuesday, when they beat Caps United away from home, victory that came on the back of three draws and a loss.

Antipas, who was targeting the league title on his return, wants his side to continue with their winning ways.

“It’s derby time once again and derbies are difficult to predict. We had a good result on Tuesday and we have our work cut out. We just have to fight on to get maximum points, keep around with the leading pack and see how it goes. The league is not won in nine matches, anything can happen in football. We just have to be consistent,” he said.

Antipas announced a clean bill of health in his squad and expects more goals from veteran striker, Obadiah Tarumbwa, the scorer of the midweek goal in Harare.

This match presents a big test for Bulawayo City interim head coach, Bekithemba Ndlovu, who got off to a winning start in his first assignment, beating visiting Nichrut 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.

This was their first victory in a long time, form that saw Darlington Dodo getting the sack as the team’s head coach.

City have only two wins in nine outings, six defeats and a draw.

