DeMbare in tough City test

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS’ resurgence comes under real test, when they host a “fearless” Harare City in the Harare derby at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Harare football giants seem to be on the ascendancy, following two successive wins against Bulawayo City and Chapungu.

But Bulawayo City and Chapungu are teams in distress and the two victories were generally expected.

Bulawayo City were at their worst, when they played Dynamos, having lost four matches on the bounce going into that game. For all their troubles, they almost walked away with a point, only for the Bulawayo side to miss a penalty.

Chapungu, have also started their season terribly. The army side have lost five of their opening nine matches and drawing twice.

That their only wins this season came against Herentals and Mutare City, puts their performance this far into perspective.

Harare City on the other hand, have been one of the outstanding team this season, playing some eye-catching football.

They have lost just once this campaign, away to champions FC Platinum, as they sit pretty on seventh position on the log standings.

On Wednesday, they stopped the league’s form team Triangle United, who were looking for their sixth straight win.

Dynamos assistant coach, Biggie Zuze is aware of the enormous task awaiting his team.

“We anticipate a very good game. They have been doing very well, but we also did very well in the last two games, so this should be an exciting game,” he said.

Zuze is happy that his team has managed to turn the corner after a horrifying start to the season, which saw them anchoring the log table at some point, but warned his boys against getting too excited about their recent fortunes.

“If you win the morale is high, and everyone wants to play. It’s an encouraging situation. But we are not out of the woods as yet, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Most people are saying it’s now coming up, but from the word go, this is the type of football that we were playing. The only thing we were missing were goals, but we worked on those shortcomings and we are happy that the players are responding. In the last two matches, we managed to score four goals and we expect to improve in the next game against Harare City.

Dynamos welcome back the fit gain trio of Valentine Kadonzvo, Jimmy Tigere and Raphael Manuvire, who missed the last two matches. Their availability might force coach, Lloyd Mutasa to tinker his squad a bit.

“Their return is a plus on us. Changes will be there because we also had some few knocks from the Chapungu match,” Zuze said.

Peace Makaha picked a knock in that match, while livewire Cleopas Kapupurika is struggling with an ankle injury.

Scorer of the opening goal in the 2-1 win Kuda Kumwala has a muscle problem and Zuze reckons: “We are still assessing them. We hope they would be feeling good for the game.”

If picked, Tigere would be facing his former club for the first time since switching bases at the start of the season.

Harare City coach, Mark Harrison wants his team to replicate the “excellent football” they exhibited in their 1-0 win over Chapungu on Wednesday.

Midfield workhorse, Moses Muchenje and gifted winger, Tatenda Tumba, were outstanding for City on the day.

“Dynamos won their last two matches, so they are a team on a high. But there is nothing to fear. It’s a big game, yes, but we want to play, and the players are looking forward to it. We played some excellent football in our last match, and we want to continue with that. It has been a steady season for us so far, the players are showing good character,” Harrison said.

City have no injury worries in camp.

Matchday 10 fixtures

Today: Herentals v FC Platinum (Mandava), Nichrut v Chapungu (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Yadah (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Babourfields), Shabanie Mine v Caps United (Maglas), Triangle United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Black Rhinos (Vengere)

