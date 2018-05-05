Lira sets bar high at Hifa

TOP South African singer Lerato “Lira” Molapo on Thursday night set the bar high for artistes who are set to grace the ZOL main stage tonight and tomorrow, after she lit the stage with a high octane performance at the ongoing Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa).

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

While the opening concert of the 18th edition of the arts fete failed to ignite excitement, compared to previous editions, the multi-platinum selling songstress set an electrifying mood with a captivating performance as the festival heads to its climax tomorrow night.

The multiple award-winning Afro-soul vocalist staged her debut performance at the festival courtesy of mobile network operator, NetOne, and proved that she was on top of her game as she charmed thousands of the festival goers with her performance.

Hours before the concert, Lira told NewsDay Weekender that her main concern was to fully connect and engage with her fans in the country.

True to her word, when she took to the stage she did not disappoint the enthusiastic audience.

She took to the stage amidst loud cheers and connected with her audience throughout her set with many singing and dancing along to most of her songs which were familiar to the audience.

The playlist, from one of South Africa’s most celebrated exports, was well accepted by the festival goers, proving her music is appreciated across races.

The singer sent fans into a frenzy with her energetic and suave performance of great tunes such as Let There Be Light, as she instructed the fans to turn on their phone flashes, saying it was a symbol to show that the Zimbabweans can shine, and Born Free, which she said was dedicated to the late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Other tracks from the playlist included Let’s Go, Feel Good and Rise Again.

As Lira’s performance drew to an end after her stage time had lapsed, fans requested another track, and the concert director granted their request, allowing the singer additional performance time.

She saluted the fans and bowed, as she left the stage.

The curtain will come down tomorrow on the six-day arts extravaganza that has grown to be one of the most vibrant festivals on the continent that showcases arts and culture through music, spoken word, applied craft and design, theatre, fashion and dance.

