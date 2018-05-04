Amsterdam fit to explode

Amsterdam

BY Windrush (USA) and out of a Machiavellian (USA) mare, Amsterdam has won 6 races and been placed 14 times from 32 starts.

His only race at Borrowdale Park was in the Ipi Tombe Stakes on February 25 when he ran third to Ashton Park, 0.75 lengths back.

Mathematician was second, 0.50 lengths off the winner and all carried 60kgs. Amsterdam’s previous outing was at Turffontein on January 27 when he won a 1800m MR 99 Handicap, beating Bankable Teddy.

He has won from 1600m to 2000m and beaten Kilrain over 2000m when receiving 2kgs. Today he will be 1.5kgs better off.

He had a setback and was scratched from the Breeders Champions Cup, however he is fit and well and the stable are hoping for a big run in the Castle Tankard.

Phantom Major

By Sarge out of a Tara’s Hall (SNL) mare. The lightly raced Phantom Major has won 3 and been placed 7 times from 10 starts. And he has won over the Tankard distance, 2000m . . . in December… in a Merit Rated 80 Handicap, when he narrowly beat Kevin Barry when receiving 6.5kgs.

On January 28 over 1800m he was 1.75 lengths off Simona, when giving the filly 2kgs. I would say his best performances to date have been over 1800m and 2000m.

Phantom Major is not only handsome, but also gutsy. With a light weight he should give some cheek in the Castle Tankard

ROMAN DISCENT

By Dynasty, Roman Discent’s tally is 3 wins 9 places from 38 starts. His first race at Borrowdale Park was in the 2017 Tankard won by Comanche Brave.

He ran in the 2017 OK Grand Challenge then finished fourth to Comanche Brave in the 1900m Republic Cup.

So far Roman Discent hasn’t scored in top company but is often thereabouts. He will see out the Tankard trip and with 52kgs on board may be one for the exotics.

The Castle Tankard will be run at Borrowdale Park today.

SIMONA TAKES ON THE BOYS

This lovely Gimmethegreenlight (AUS) filly out of Western Winter (USA) mare takes on the boys in today’s prestigious Castle Tankard run over 2000m. She has won six and been placed six times from 18 starts.

Ran second to Ashton Park, when in receipt of 1.5kgs, in the recent 1600m Independence Trophy (carrying 57.5 kgs). Has yet to try 2000m but today this improving filly carries 52kgs so certainly in with a shout. Has beaten Phantom Major over 1800m when in receipt of 2kgs.

They meet at level weights in the Tankard.

MATHEMATICIAN

Hard to say how Mathematician will fare in today’s 2000m Castle Tankard (GR1). He is an enigma with four very good wins and 8 places from 23 starts to his credit.

Came to Zimbabwe as a maiden in November 2015 and as a three-year-old won the 2016 SA Bloodstock 2000, the Zimbabwe Derby and the 1900m Republic Cup.

That same year Mathematician ran second in the Castle Tankard, and fourth in the 1800m OK Grand Challenge, but has not won since he scored in the Republic Cup in July 2016.

Obviously there must have been issues as 2017 was definitely not his year. He was second to Ashton Park in the 2018 Ipi Tombe Stakes then appeared to go off the boil again.

Mathematician wore blinkers in his last two unplaced outings but is not carded to don them here. A son of Black Minnaloushe (USA) out of an Elliodor (FR) mare cannot be discounted.

COMANCHE BRAVE

Comanche Brave is going for a Castle Tankard double and comes packed with winning credentials. He won the 2017 Breeders Champions Cup run over 2000m, and today’s runner, Mathematician, who was giving the winner 6.5kgs, was three-parts of a length behind him.

At that time Comanche Brave was trained by Amy Bronkhorst.

He went on to win the 2017 Castle Tankard with Evert Pheiffer up in May, and the 1900m Republic Cup in July.

Since joining the Stidolph yard Comanche Brave completed his Breeders Champions Cup double in March 2018. His stablemates Leven Point and Mathematician finished third and fourth.

The Kahal (GB) gelding has now won seven of his 24 starts and been placed 9 times. He carries more weight in this year’s big one but should still do well today.

Bridget Stidolph will also saddle Mathematician. Simona, Leven Point and Roman Discent. – zimracing.com.