All eyes on Kilrain

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Mike de Kock-trained Kilrain will be one to beat at this afternoon’s Castle Tankard horse race showdown at Borrowdale Park.

The runner is expected to dominate the 2000m grade one race which has a staggering $50 000 purse. Also in the race is Phantom Major by Sarge which has won three and been placed seven times from 10 starts.

The runner has won over the Tankard distance, 2000m back in December, when scooping a Merit Rated 80 Handicap, when he narrowly beat Kevin Barry.

Phantom Major is not only handsome, but also gutsy, with a light weight, he should make a big impression in the Castle Tankard.

The same is also true about Roman Discent by Dynasty, whose tally is three wins, nine places from 38 starts. His first race at Borrowdale Park was in the 2017 Castle Tankard won by Comanche Brave and he also ran in the 2017 OK Grand Challenge before finishing fourth to Comanche Brave in the 1900m Republic Cup.

So far Roman Discent hasn’t scored in top company but is often thereabouts.

He will see out the Tankard trip and with 52kgs on board and may be one for the exotics.

Simona off Gimmethegreenlight (AUS) takes on the boys with a record six wins and been placed six times from 18 starts.

After running second to Ashton Park, when in receipt of 1.5kgs, in the recent 1600m Independence Trophy (carrying 57.5kgs), she has yet to try 2000m but the improving filly carries 52kgs and so certainly in with a shout.

She has beaten Phantom Major over 1800m when in receipt of 2kgs but now meet at level weights in the Castle Tankard.

Final field

Ashton Park, Master Switch (both Penny Fisher), Kilrain (Mike de Kork), Roman Discent, Level Point, Simona, Mathematician, Comanche Brave (all Bridget Stidolph), Phantom Major (Kirk Swanson).

SATURDAY 5 MAY 2018

Race-1 (Turf) $ 7,000 1000m 12:50 Ref-118

1st $4,200, 2nd $1,400, 3rd $875, 4th $525

GOLDEN PILSENER JUVENILE STAKES

1 5 OPAQUE 58.0 0 S S Brown Bridget Stidolph

2 3 SYGONE 58.0 0 S C Storey Bridget Stidolph

3 4 MIA FINOLA 55.5 0 S M Thackeray Bridget Stidolph

4 2 MISSY FRANKLIN 55.5 0 S B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

5 6 PAS DE DEUX (ZIM) 55.5 0 A J Greyling Penny Fisher

6 1 THE BAR 55.5 0 S J Penny Bridget Stidolph

6 Horses Accepted

Race-2 (Turf) $ 5,600 1000m 13:25 Ref-119

1st $3,360, 2nd $1,120, 3rd $700, 4th $420

BOHLINGERS MERIT RATED 50 HANDICAP

Open

WFA: 2yrs-9.5kgs 3yrs-1.5kgs

1 1 NIMBLE DANCER 60.0 50 S B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

2 2 BUSTER RHYMES (ZIM) 59.5 52 BS C Storey Bridget Stidolph

3 8 EPEE (ZIM) 59.0 51 S M Byleveld Penny Fisher

4 4 SWITCHBLADE 58.0 46 TBS F Herholdt Kirk Swanson

5 5 GATEWAY GAMBLE 57.5 45 BA S Brown Kirk Swanson

6 3 WHITE RUSSIAN 57.5 45 S CARD SCRATCHING Penny Fisher

7 6 SOARING HIGH 55.5 44 S J Penny Penny Fisher

8 7 ARIAL (ZIM) 55.0 40 BS M Thackeray Bridget Stidolph

8 Horses Accepted

Race-3 (Turf) $ 5,600 1200m 14:00 Ref-120

1st $3,360, 2nd $1,120, 3rd $700, 4th $420

ZAMBEZI MAIDEN PLATE

Maiden Plate Colts & Geldings to carry

1 4 REMIX 60.0 54 A CARD SCRATCHING Penny Fisher

2 6 BLUE LABEL 60.0 41 BS B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

3 2 SUPA MEMORIES (ZIM 60.0 0 S G Cheyne Kirk Swanson

4 5 YAQUEEN 60.0 0 S S Brown Kirk Swanson

5 3 ADRENALINA 57.5 56 T A W Agrella Penny Fisher

6 1 COASTAL ATTRACTION 57.5 29 BS C Storey Bridget Stidolph

6 Horses Accepted

Race-4 (Turf) $ 6,300 1450m 14:35 Ref-121

1st $3,780, 2nd $1,260, 3rd $788, 4th $472

FLYING FISH MERIT RATED 60 HANDICAP

Open

WFA: 2yrs-11.5kgs 3yrs-2.0kgs

1 6 SHAKESPEARE INLOVE 60.5 65 BA J Greyling Penny Fisher

2 2 SEVEN KINGDOMS 60.0 60 S S Brown Kirk Swanson

3 3 EZEKIEL (ZIM) 59.5 59 S F Herholdt Kirk Swanson

4 7 ROBERTA’S PASSION 58.5 57 BS J Penny Penny Fisher

5 4 SILVER BUCK (ZIM) 57.0 58 S G Cheyne Kirk Swanson

6 1 JAY KAY TWO (ZIM) 56.5 53 A M Byleveld Penny Fisher

7 5 BURNING ROCK 53.0 46 S C Storey Bridget Stidolph

8 8 FORT INFINITY 52.0 41 S B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

9 9 CRYSTALLINE 52.0 40 S M Thackeray Bridget Stidolph

9 Horses Accepted

Race-5 (Turf) $ 5,600 1700m 15:10 Ref-122

1st $3,360, 2nd $1,120, 3rd $700, 4th $420

CHIBUKU SUPER MAIDEN PLATE

Maiden Plate Colts & Geldings to carry

1 4 FIELD OF SOUND 60.0 47 BS B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

2 5 KILOWATT KID 60.0 45 S C Storey Bridget Stidolph

3 2 HASHTAG ROUNDA 60.0 44 S M Byleveld Bridget Stidolph

4 6 INNOVATION 60.0 40 T S W Agrella Penny Fisher

5 1 DIVINE ADVOCATE 60.0 39 CS M Thackeray Bridget Stidolph

6 3 SUNRISE RUBY 57.0 40 TBS J Penny Penny Fisher

6 Horses Accepted

Race-6 (Turf) $ 7,000 1800m 15:45 Ref-123

1st $4,200, 2nd $1,400, 3rd $875, 4th $525

COCA-COLA MERIT RATED 68 HANDICAP

Open

WFA: 2yrs-12.5kgs 3yrs-2.5kgs

1 10 EDWARD THE SEVENTH 60.0 73 S S Brown Kirk Swanson

2 9 HAGA HAGA 59.0 66 BS N Takawira Kirk Swanson

3 5 LAVA FLOW 59.0 66 A W Agrella Penny Fisher

4 2 COOL SOLUTION 58.5 65 S G Cheyne Kirk Swanson

5 8 DESIGNER POT 58.0 64 BS F Herholdt Kirk Swanson

6 4 CHILLI AFFAIR 57.5 63 S J Greyling Penny Fisher

7 7 LADIES FIRST 57.0 62 S M Byleveld Penny Fisher

8 6 RAVEN GIRL 56.5 66 A C Storey Bridget Stidolph

9 11 RED SAVAGE 54.5 57 S J Penny Penny Fisher

10 1 IT’S A TRUE STORY 52.5 53 S B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

11 3 PLACID SEA 52.0 52 S M Thackeray Bridget Stidolph

12 12 ROY’S SAILOR 52.0 51 A CARD SCRATCHING Penny Fisher

12 Horses Accepted

Race-7 (Turf) $ 50,000 2000m 16:25 Ref-124

1st $30,000, 2nd $10,000, 3rd $6,250, 4th $3,750

CASTLE TANKARD (Grade 1)

Open/5th leg Open Series

WFA: 2yrs-12.5kgs 3yrs-2.5kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

1 7 ASHTON PARK 60.0 98 A CARD SCRATCHING Penny Fisher

2 9 KILRAIN 59.0 96 A M Byleveld Mike de Kock

3 5 MASTER SWITCH 59.0 96 T A W Agrella Penny Fisher

4 1 COMANCHE BRAVE 58.5 95 A S Brown Bridget Stidolph

5 3 MATHEMATICIAN 57.0 92 A B McNaughton Bridget Stidolph

6 2 AMSTERDAM 55.5 89 T A G Cheyne Kirk Swanson

7 8 SIMONA 52.0 79 A J Penny Bridget Stidolph

8 10 LEVEN POINT 52.0 75 A C Storey Bridget Stidolph

9 4 PHANTOM MAJOR 52.0 75 A F Herholdt Kirk Swanson

10 6 ROMAN DISCENT 52.0 62 BA M Thackeray Bridget Stidolph

10 Horses Accepted

TOTAL RUNNERS : 57 – National Horse Racing Bureau