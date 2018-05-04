The power of realisation

Realisation is a very important key when it comes to success in life. Before change can take place, somebody has to realise.

For you to have some adjustments in your life there has to be a realisation, a moment where you say “I have realised the truth”.

There is a lady in the Bible who discovered that there was a coin missing; she started looking for the coin but that was as a result of realising that there was something missing in her life.

Unless you realise that something is missing, the search will never begin. You have to realise that there is something that was given to you by God which you no longer have.

Realisation becomes the most important thing before the search can begin. Even in your life, if a thief breaks into your house and yet nothing goes missing, it might take you time to realise that somebody was in there.

Realisation is very important, it is the first key towards any success. You have to realise that this is not the life God meant for you.

There are many areas of our lives that are supposed to be realised.

You need to look into many facets of your life where you might have believed a lie because your life consist of many aspects. In every aspect, you need to look at it again and ask questions like, “Am I correct? Is my understanding concerning this area correct? Did I not believe in a lie?”

You must have a life of answering questions, allow questions to come into your life. You do not have to avoid or ignore questions, neither should you get tired of answering questions.

The moment you begin to answer questions, you will realise that there is an ability inside of you to solve problems. Many problems in life they come in the form of questions and solving a problem is answering a question. Before you start solving big problems you start by answering small questions.

Develop a culture of entertaining questions, do not fight questions and do not ignore them because they are very important. You have to allow people to ask you questions; allow your spouse and children to ask you questions and allow even yourself to ask you questions.

Even your life, allow it to ask you questions because in most cases you find your own personal life asking you a lot of questions.

Your life can be asking you questions and you have to answer those questions. You do not have to move on to the next thing unless every question in your life is answered.

You are designed by God, not to be one of those questions but to be an answer provider. You are supposed to be providing answers to the questions that people have. By answering questions, you will begin to realise the truth.

You are designed by God to provide answers and not questions. If you want to make money in life, start answering questions because every problem is a question. If you ignore questions and problems, money will ignore you. Realisation is so powerful and it plays a very important role.

Even if Jesus is to delay coming for the next 10 000 years or so, we are still never going to realise or exhaust even five percent what He died for.

The main problem is that the whole mission of Christ has been distorted by most preachers. Do you know that the God you serve is the God that was introduced to you?

The size of the God you serve is determined by the size of the preacher who ministers to you. God has a certain ability that you might think is a weakness; He can adjust Himself so that He fits within the confines of the human mind and that is exactly what makes Him God.

Some people say that you cannot put God in a box but, you can. Inasmuch as God would have wanted to give Abraham every place, He promised to give him as far as he could see, which means God can go as far as you allow Him.

He is God, very powerful and much bigger than ourselves but somehow, before He can move into action, our belief system is consulted.

If an organisation does not realise the power of God to bless, God is never going to break that rule. In an organisation where money is not important, God will never bless that audience with money.

You can give God limitations, He can come as a billionaire or a poor God to maintain the poverty of that ministry.

Before God can move on your behalf, you have to make a contribution and your faith is required. The moment we begin to talk of faith you have to understand that faith comes in different types and forms.

The Bible addresses faith in these three areas, the presence of faith, the quantity of faith and the quality of faith. Do you have the faith? How much of it do you have? Is it powerful enough to produce the desires that you have?

It is important for you to understand that God is never going to operate independent from us. It is not a question of whether God wants you to be blessed or not; it is a question of whether you want the will of God to be realised in your life.

Even up to now, the will of God has not yet been realised by some people. Most of you know that if a will is not written down, anything can happen to the inherit- ance.

The heir of the inheritance can lose it because a will should not be verbal, it has to be in writing. The Bible is the will. Everything that God wanted you to have was documented in the Bible.

You do not have to underestimate God’s willingness to demonstrate His abilities through you. To some people you are the only God’s voice that another person will hear.

You are the only manifestation of God that another person will encounter. You are a God experience to somebody to a point where you know that when you talk there is that power of attorney given to you to act on God’s behalf.

You speak on behalf of God. There are some who think that it is being pompous or being proud but that is realisation of what you are carrying.

You have to realise that God wants to use you; which means that if there is poverty in your generation, you have to become the instrument God is going to use to break that yoke.

