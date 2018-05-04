Forex dealer robbed

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

TWO knife-wielding robbers last week pounced on a local forex dealer near Christmas Pass and made good their escape with $1 451.

The dealer Confidence Muhamba had a Good Samaritan to thank after he was dumped by the two unknown accused whom he had offered transport to Wise Owl Motel turn off at midnight.

The duo purported to be genuine forex dealers who wanted to inquire the day’s exchange rate.

Police have since launched a manhunt to bring to book the duo who disappeared soon after committing the crime. The two approached Muhamba and told him that they wanted bond notes which was equivalent to $US1 180 and he gave them $1 451.

They finished the transaction and they drove to BP service station along Harare-Mutare highway. They requested to be taken to Christmas Pass. He refused but the accused produced okapi knives and grabbed him by the neck before he complied.

They ordered him to return the money they had given him and pushed him to a steep slop. They left him stranded. The robbers were immediately picked up by a Toyota Mark X and drove off.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact nearest police station. We will leave no stones unturned to bring them to book,” said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

