President to open Mutare High Court

Abel Zhakata Senior Court Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will on Monday officially open the High Court in Mutare which becomes the fourth permanent superior court in the country.

The High Court in Harare was the first to be established, followed by the Bulawayo High Court and the third one is in Masvingo.

The modern glass-and-mortar structure, which is situated adjacent the Civic Centre, has four fully-furnished courtrooms, two judges’ chambers and offices for court officials and external stakeholders.

Before it was turned into world class court house the building once housed a movie theatre – Rainbow Cinema.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) acting secretary Mr Walter Chikwana said President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour at the opening ceremony.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Comrade ED Mnangagwa will officially open the High Court of Zimbabwe in Mutare at Mutare High Court on May 7, 2018.”

Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde July Moyo, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Chief Justice Luke Malaba and Judge President of the High Court Justice Chiweshe make up some of the dignitaries that will grace the opening ceremony.

All departments of the High Court, except judges, have already started work at the Mutare High Court.

In March, Chief Justice Malaba toured the building and described it as wonderful.

He expressed satisfaction with the work, describing the structure as a magnificent and world class court house.

“The building is of high standards, both in terms of the structure and facilities that it provides,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

“The court rooms are of international standard and you cannot expect any better.

“Furniture is of high quality and you cannot expect any better. The structure answers to the wellness of the users.

“It is user-friendly and it just goes on to show that a lot of attention was put into the structure.”

