LIVE: ZANU-PF MANIFESTO LAUNCH

UPDATES: Gibson Nyikadzino; PHOTOGRAPHY: John Manzongo and Believe Nyakudjara; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1300: The VP narrates the history of President Mnangagwa and the history of Zimbabwe’s colonisation.

1255: VP Chiwenga takes to the podium and says President Mnangagwa is the Party’s 2018 presidential candidate. He says President Mnangagwa’s qualities speak of the similarities between his values and the principles that sustain Zimbabwe.

1249: Cde Machacha invites Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri to introduces VP Chiwenga, who is also the Party’s Second Secretary, to the delegates.

1245: Cde Machacha invites Concilia Chipangura to deliver a special poem dedicated to the President. Chipangura’s poem is titled “ED Has My Vote”

1238: Cde SK Moyo hands over samples of regalia and the manifesto to President Mnangagwa. The regalia will be distributed to all provinces and will be available from cell level. Cde SK Moyo leaves the podium to Cde Machacha.

1233: She urges party members to read the manifesto that has been translated into vernacular languages. She invites Cde SK Moyo, the Party’s Sec for Info and Publicity, to present the party’s regalia. Yellow and green are the two dominant colours on the party regalia.

1229: “This is a special event on our calendar as we launch this manifesto and campaign,”

She says the presence of delegates shows their commitment to ZANU-PF as it is a democratic party whose potential and ability is indisputable.

“Zanu-PF cannot survive without its delegates here. We have surely hit the ground running. The “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra has made an impact on the global map.”

The new party regalia

1222: Provinces now making introductions as they register their presence. Cde Mpofu invites National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to the podium. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri makes party slogan as she rallies party supporters to back President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections. She also acknowledges the presence of senior party.

1221: Cde Mpofu acknowledges the presence of all invited delegates among them politburo members, chiefs, captains of industry and accredited members of the diplomatic community in Zimbabwe.

1217: Head of the Herbert Chitepo Ideological College Cde Munyaradzi Machacha on podium. He welcomes delegates, the President and other Politburo members. He says the party has composed jingles that will be used during the election campaign. Cde Machacha leaves the podium to the party’s Sec for Admin Cde Obert Mpofu to make introductions and announce party candidates for the upcoming polls.

1207: Bishop Mutendi rebukes those that are there to shame the country on social media platforms like Twitter and urges them to desist but contribute to build the nation.

“Nothing should separate us from the love we have for this beautiful country. This is not a war. Those who won and those that lost should embrace each other. Your leader (President Mnangagwa) is a tried and tested leader, we all know that,” Bishop Mutendi, as he gives a word of prayer.

First lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa is sitting among the delegates

1203: Bishop Mutendi says the manifesto should be a product of the people for it to be acceptable. He further says this manifesto launch should be totally different from those that have been made before.

“The just ended ZANU-PF primary elections were a test of patriotism. Success is not final, failure is not fatal.”

He urges winning candidates and those who lost to work together.

1201: Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi opens session with a bible devotion.

1159: President Mnangagwa is flanked by VP Constantino Chiwenga, Cde Patrick Chinamasa and National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu and National Commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje.

1156: Party members ululate as President Mnangagwa raises a clenched fist while taking his position at the high table. Delegates now singing the National Anthem.

1155: President Mnangagwa and other senior party leaders have arrived.

1154: The colourful event is being attended by Politburo and Central Committee members, ruling party legislators, Cabinet ministers, delegates from the country’s ten provinces as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

Some of the members of the corps present at the manifesto launch.

1149: The manisfesto launch is running under the theme “Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-Engage, Create Jobs”. Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the party’s Presidential candidate for this year’s election. President Mnangagwa’s election message is premised on: “Visionary, Inspired, Transparent, Accountable, Principled and Servant Leadership.

1130: We are at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) where Zanu-PF is launching its 2018 Election Campaign Manifesto. The ruling party has made the auditorium a colourful spectacle with most party members present donning the “ED scarf”, a scarf depicting the national flag. The scarf has been made famous by President Mnangagwa. The revolutionary party branding has been turned up a notch with new regalia and bold declarations on posters showcasing a party ready to hit the ground running.