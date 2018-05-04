Cyclists ready for 100 miler race

Zimbabwe’s top cyclists are gearing up for the 100 miler classic to be hosted by Flying Eagles club in Gweru on May 26. The race will stretch from Antelope Park in Gweru and finish at Nust in Bulawayo.

By Freeman Makopa

The athletes will use the event to prepare for the World Championships.

“We are ready, athletes have spent some reasonable time preparing for the race and I have confidence that a number of city riders will participate in the race,” said Norman Bourne Cycling Zimbabwe president.

He said all was in place for the staging of the race, which is set to attract more than 70 riders from across the country.

”Everything is in place now we expect it to be an exciting race, and our athletes were having morning practice races with the cyclists recording good times and they look to be in good shape.

”We are looking forward to have more than 70 riders who will be battling out for honors and we are going to use this event to prepare for the for world champs in Baku.“

Bourne bemoaned lack of sponsorship for the sport.

“We are calling upon the responsible authorities to come and sponsor the sport which has the capacity to fly the country’s flag, as you know that we have athletes that have been doing well on the international level who include Stacey Hyssop who won gold at the recently held MTB African championships in Cairo, Egypt.“

Zimbabwe will send a team to the World championships scheduled for Baku, Azerbaijan from the June 5-7.