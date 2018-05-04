First Lady to focus on girl child issues

FIRST LADY Auxillia Mnangagwa has appealed to the government and other stakeholders to address issues affecting the girl child and women.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

“I will engage the government and other stakeholders on issues that you have raised and will raise here so that they can be addressed. I cannot do it alone and neither can the government do it alone or any other organisation, but only if we join hands we can achieve more,” the First Lady said.

Speaking at the fifth edition of Web for Life Conference yesterday, hosted by SAYWHAT at Golden Conifer in Harare yesterday First Lady Auxillia said that since the attainment of independence in 1980 Zimbabwe has made huge strides in advancing the rights and status of women.

The conference, running under the theme Connecting the Collective Power of Her Voice, was attended by girls from various universities and polytechnic colleges around Zimbabwe, including Midlands State University and Chinhoyi University of Technology, who came to deliberate on issues to do with sexual reproductive health.

Auxillia said more women and girls should enroll at tertiary institutions and participate in disciplines that were critical in the country.

“According to the Higher Tertiary Education Science and Technology ministry, statistics have it that although female university enrolment has increased from 235 in 2006 to 41% in 2011, the figures fall below the targeted 50% . The situation has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.”

Women Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni said SAYWHAT’s efforts will see girls and women empowered, and assured delegates that her ministry will protect the girl child.

“The President has set this ministry and has mandated us to protect you, so don’t feel alone, you must know you have a ministry that you can run to,” Nyoni said.

