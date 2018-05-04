Canadian star dates Mokoomba

AWARD-WINNING Afro-fusion group Mokoomba have hit a purple patch following an invitation to curtain-raise for Canadian contemporary urban musician, Page semi-protected

The Weeknd, at the Lollapalooza Festival scheduled for September 9 in Germany.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The group manager, Marcus Gora, told NewsDay Life & Style that their inclusion at the show would go a long way in promoting Zimbabwe’s traditional languages and music across the world.

“It is very exciting to be part of such a line up. For us, it means we are becoming an international act in every sense of the word and it helps our quest to present Zimbabwe in a positive light as well as to promote our local languages and traditional music,” he said.

Gora said the band was embarking on an international tour of the United States and Europe, which they will wrap up with the Lollapalooza gig.

“The band will be on tour for the next four months, playing at festivals and concerts in North America and Europe and the tour will end with the concert at Lollapalooza in Berlin,” he said.

Mokoomba’s music is rooted in the Tonga, Luvale, Nyanja rhythms and melodies and has won international praise over the years.

The band left the country on Monday for the Afropop Worldwide 30th anniversary gala in New York ahead of their induction into the Afro pop Hall of Fame, making them the third inductees from Zimbabwe after local music superstars Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo.

Other artistes lined up to perform at the festival include Liam Gallagher, Bruno Mars, David Guetta and Dua Lipa.

Lollapalooza is an annual music event featuring popular genres from around the world.

