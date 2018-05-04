Setback gives Caps resolve

HARARE football giants Caps United believe the defeat to Chicken Inn has given them the resolve as they face another tough trip to Zvishavane for a clash against bogey side Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the weekend.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Green Machine suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Chicken Inn on Tuesday, their second defeat of the campaign.

They had shown resilience before when they found themselves 3-1 down to Premiership newcomers Nichrut before regrouping to overcome them 4-3. However, technical adviser, Nelson Matongorere said the defeat has not dampened their spirits, but rather strengthened them.

“We have put behind us that defeat to Chicken Inn. It (the defeat) has actually strengthened us because in football, it’s either you win, draw or lose. We are now looking forward to another challenge against Shabanie Mine. It is all part of the game,” he said.

The Caps United coach said their championship dream remains on course and said they drew confidence from such teams like Mamelodi Sundowns who won the championship, but lost six matches, won 18 and drawn five.

“We remain calm and focused. Caps United are a big team and as always, smaller teams raise their game when playing against us. Shabanie Mine is one of those teams. They are a difficult side every time we play them, but we are going there with a positive mindset. We have everyone available for selection,” Matongorere said.

The Green Machine are on fifth position on the league table with 15 points from nine matches and trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum by seven points. FC Platinum are on second place with 22 points, while Highlanders occupy third place with 20 points.

In their previous meetings last term, they shared the spoils in both encounters which ended goalless. However, coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s men need to maintain consistency if they are to realise their dream of winning the championship this season.

A win over Shabanie Mine will help them keep pressure on the log leaders as the season staggers towards the half way stage.

Caps United will be hoping Simba Nhivi who missed a couple of chances against Chicken Inn, having scored the first hat trick of the season when they edged stubborn Premiership newboys Nichrut, a week ago, will find his range this time around.

The Harare giants have emerged as one of the high-scoring teams in the league with 12 goals this far and are only second to FC Platinum who have scored one more while Highlanders have also bagged 12.

Like this: Like Loading...