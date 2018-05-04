Artistes await performance fees

SEVERAL artistes have accused Nqoza Entertainment — organisers of the recently flopped Uhuru Festival — of failing to pay them various sums of money following the “Fact Falls Rocks” show held in Victoria Falls on April 14.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The artistes, who include Madlela, Zhezhingtons, Allen Ndoda and Obert Dube, said they were yet to be paid their outstanding balances.

Madlela told Southern Eye Life & Style that promoters should not be fraudulent in their dealings with artistes.

“It is wise not to do events knowing that you are depending on other people’s resources,” he said, adding that Nqoza Entertainment held the show knowing they did not have the financial capacity to do so.

Madlela said the organisers made a loss from the event, but the artistes did not have to be punished for the former’s logistics blunders.

“It’s not even our fault because he had a chance to make more money, but failed to plan well. So he is owing us and other artistes who performed on the day,” he said.

Ndoda and Zhezhingtons, who also performed at the show, shared similar sentiments.

Nqobizitha Ncube of Nqoza Entertainment, however, said his hands were clean and accused the artistes of seeking to “sabotage” him.

“That’s rubbish. Can’t you see that is sabotage? I told Madlela that he will get his money on Friday. Friday I will be in Bulawayo,” he said.

