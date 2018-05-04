Mzembi seriously ill: Lawyer

FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi has been admitted into the intensive care unit of a private South African hospital and is unable to attend his fraud trial in Harare, his lawyer Job Sikhala said yesterday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Sikhala made the disclosure before magistrate Victoria Mashamba after the State threatened to apply for a warrant of Mzembi’s arrest for wilful default.

“Your Worship, my client has a serious health condition which I disclosed under camera when we appeared before your sister magistrate Tilda Mazhande last week. It is on this background that he is not in attendance today,” he said.

“He will take 10 days in the intensive care unit and is restricted to move or fly, as his condition is serious. He is unable to walk or do any other business up to a period of six weeks and it will be proper for the State to ask for an administrative warrant.”

Mashamba upheld Sikhala’s application and issued an administrative warrant for Mzembi.

The former Cabinet minister and Zanu PF legislator, who is on $400 bail, is facing various fraud allegations, which include unauthorised donation of four government-sourced television screens to the United Family International Church led by Emmanuel Makandiwa, Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and Nehemiah Mutendi’s Zion Christian Church in Masvingo.

The television sets had been bought by government for the promotion of the World Cup in 2010. He also faces a theft of trust property valued at $1,8 million at his former Tourism ministry.