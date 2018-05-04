Zimbabwe Cricket boss quits

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Faisal Hasnain has left his post as a consequence of Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the International Cricket Council World Cup finals to be staged in England and Wales next year.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Hasnain has been operating from outside the country since November last year and yesterday ZC announced the respected administrator’s resignation.

The development comes as the Tavengwa Mukuhlani-led board is fighting many battles after axing coaches and support staff in all national teams, a move which some casualties are resisting.

ZC yesterday released a statement which explained that Hasnain’s stay depended on the team’s fortunes in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) wishes to announce that Faisal Hasnain has officially resigned from his position as managing director, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“Hasnain has been in the position for the past one year, during which time ZC has progressed on a number of fronts.”

Hasnain was also quoted in the statement saying: “The main reason for my resignation is the non-qualification by ZC for the ICC Cricket World Cup. One of the main objectives that I had set myself was for ZC to qualify for the World Cup, and last year I had advised my management team that I would step down if ZC did not qualify.

Following the non-qualification of ZC, I was requested by ZC to complete the two major projects that I was working on, namely to ensure that the proposed winter matches with Australia and Pakistan go ahead and to deal with the ongoing financial issues with the ICC. Both matters have now been effectively concluded from my side.”

Commenting on the development, ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “While I am saddened by the departure of Faisal, ZC appreciates and respects the reasons for his decision. During his time with ZC, Faisal played a role in finalising the new ZC strategic plan and contributed to the complex discussions with the ICC with regard to the ICC’s new financial and constitutional model. ZC was also able to secure the hosting rights for the ICC World Cup qualifier 2018, hosted a successful event, and we also hosted the first ever visit to Zimbabwe by an ICC chairman. We wish Faisal the very best in his future endeavours.”

ZC is in a race to appoint new coaches for the national teams and has already advertised the post of head coach.

