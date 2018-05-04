Thrills and spills at Dairibord rugby festival

The Hillcrest Leopards yesterday bounced back from a defeat in the previous match to grab a 45-34 win over the St Johns College Rams in an exciting match at the ongoing Dairibord Rugby Festival at Prince Edward School.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Having put up an error-strewn performance against the Churchill Bulldogs, Hilcrest cleaned up their act at St Johns, planting six tries, four of which were converted.

Leon Kadzere was the man of the match as he helped his side humble the experienced and more-fancied Rams.

“Today, we managed to step up our game and we corrected our mistakes from the previous game and we showed them what we are made of. I am happy because we managed to stick to our game plan and to win the match,” he said.

Livingstone K Col from Botswana managed to edge Gateway College as they tasted their first victory in this festival with 15-12 success. They had suffered a heartbreak in their defeat to Eaglesvale, but they finally found joy.

Coach Dent Patrick was pleased with the way his team picked themselves up after the previous setback.

“I am happy with my team, particularly the way they responded to what we told them after the last match. It was good to see them perform the way they did today and I hope we can continue on that path,” he said.

Yesterday’s results

Benard Mizeki 12-0 Vionona, Getway 12-15 Livingstone K Col, Watershed 27-7 Heritage, Eaglesvale 21-7 Petra, St Johns Emerald 0-52 Kyle College, Hillcrest 45-34 St Johns college 34

