LATEST: Madinda praises stand-in players

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu has praised players who came in for injured regular starters in his line-up showing they have proved the team has depth.

Ndlovu revealed there had been worry about lack of depth in his side as he embarked on a rebuilding exercise at the beginning of the year but Tuesday’s match against Mutare City disproved him after making several changes to the squad due to injuries.

Bosso had to do without centre backs, Tendai Ndlovu, who is out injured and Peter Mudhuwa who was serving a suspension after accumulating three yellow cards, play maker, Nigel Makumbe, anchorman, Adrian Silla and right back Bukhosi Ncube.

Speaking during the club’s weekly press conference, Ndlovu had nothing but praise for players that made the starting eleven on the day saying they acquitted themselves well although he moaned about the absence of Makumbe.

He said Ray Lunga showed great artistry with the ball and was outstanding on the day, bossing around the right flank while 18-year-old defender, Andrew Mbeba, who came on for Mudhuwa, was solid at the back adding his performance would give him a headache on who to select for the next match against ZPC Kariba on Sunday.

“The players that came in on Tuesday against Mutare City showed they have great potential as they played extremely well. Mbeba gave a good account of himself and his partnership with (Charlton) Siamolonga was solid resulting in a clean sheet.

“Substitute, Brian Jaravaza however did not get much time on the field although he did well in his role of defensive linkman as we had resolved to defend that goal because we missed too many chances so we felt defending and getting the three points would be great,” said Khathazile, as Ndlovu is popularly known.

He however admitted they missed the services of player maker, Makumbe, saying they could not find someone as creative and skilful as the on-loan player.

