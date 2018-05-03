Hyundai Santa Fe Sport: Travel with confidence

Santa Fe Sport 2018’s nimble nature on the road inspires confidence and its innovative safety and convenience features give you a comfortable experience en route to any destination.

The moment a Santa Fe Sport with this feature detects a vehicle in your lane ahead, it automatically slows the SUV down and maintains a safe distance from that vehicle. If the vehicle ahead should stop, yours will also come to a full stop, then start again without you doing a thing.

Automatic Emergency Braking is just one of a suite of available advanced safety features designed to actively make drivers aware of the seemingly endless developments and movement of traffic around your vehicle. Actions that you might be unaware of and if undetected could cause harm to you or others.

Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert on the Santa Fe Sport provides audible and visual alerts if a vehicle is detected in the driver’s blind spot. In reverse gear, the vehicle’s Rear Cross-traffic Alert warns the driver of vehicles approaching from the side.

The Santa Fe is the only vehicle in its class with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Edge, Dodge Journey and GMC Terrain do not have this feature. Available Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert is not available on the Dodge Journey.

The vehicle’s Dynamic Bending Light turns the HID headlights with the direction of the curve as you turn the steering wheel. High Beam Assist is essential for driving two-lane roads at night as it dims your high beams instantly when it senses oncoming traffic. Both keep the road safe and offer everyone better visibility, which means safer, more confident driving.

Available HID headlights with Dynamic Bending Light and High Beam Assist is not available on the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Edge, Nissan Murano, Dodge Journey and GMC Terrain.

Santa Fe Sport’s interior space can seat up to five with plenty of room to stretch out. The 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks can slide and recline for passengers or be folded completely flat for maximum load-space so you have plenty of options for carrying people and cargo.

Sure, the panoramic sunroof gives you better access to the great outdoors. But it completely transforms the interior. Its shade can be adjusted to increase ambient light in the cabin or the glass panel opened up for added fresh air. And don’t forget to pack your star chart.

Good thing the standard seats in a Santa Fe Sport are covered in YES Essentials premium cloth. It’s stain resistant to make cleanup easier. Plus, this material has an antibacterial feature to help control odours and anti-static technology to help disperse the electrostatic charge that builds up as you enter and exit the vehicle.

To know the situation on the ground when you’re navigating in tight situations you need eyes in the back of your head. This is even better. Four cameras offer a 360-degree view around Santa Fe Sport so it can help you see people and objects right on the touchscreen display. While rear parking sensors can help you safely back up in crowded parking lots.

As refreshing as a sno-cone on a hot summer’s day, this available feature gives the driver and the front seat passenger the option of having a boost of cooling air when the sun heats up the drive.

On the other hand, available heated seats prevent your morning drive from being a chilly wake-up call. It’s nice that something so satisfying is so simple; all it takes is the push of a button.

A quiet interior sets the stage for an audio system that unlocks the full range and sound quality of your favorite songs. To do this, Santa Fe Sport offers Infinity® Premium Audio with Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology.

This technology restores the audio quality lost through the common recording practice of digital compression. It makes everything you hear better, whatever volume you choose, wherever you go.