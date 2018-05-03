JUST IN: First Lady to assist female tertiary students

Some of the students attending the conference. Picture by Tendai Rupapa

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa is consulting legal experts to come up with legislation to protect female tertiary students from sexual harassment at colleges and the workplace while on industrial attachment.

The First Lady said this while officiating at a two-day SAYWHAT Web for Life female student conference in Harare today.

“Sexual harassment at colleges and during student attachment must be nipped in the bud and perpetrators of such violence brought to book, “she said.

“I will also seek guidance from the legal fraternity on how policies and legislation that protect female students on a college campus and industrial attachment can be put in place and enforced so that sexual harassment is curbed.”

The First Lady said she had recently met female lawyers who agreed to establish a desk at her offices at Zimbabwe House to deal with matters affecting women.

More to follow…