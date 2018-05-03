New Govt commits to uphold media freedom

Emmanuel Kafe

The new political administration in Zimbabwe is committed to strengthening and respecting the pillars of democracy such as the freedom of expression and the media, a cabinet minister has said in recognition of World Press Freedom Day.

Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the media environment in Zimbabwe had changed for the better in tandem with the aspirations of the new Government.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo was speaking this morning at the World Press Freedom Day commemorations at the Harare Polytechnic.

“We are celebrating press freedom in Zimbabwe following historic events of last year which ushered in the new dispensation our country enjoys today,” said Ambassador S.K Moyo.

“Section 61 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (number 20) Act of 2013, upholds freedom of expression and of the media specifically.

“This marks a significant turning point in the media-State relationship where Government, by virtue of this constitutive act is enjoyed to ensure that the media environment is conducive for journalists, let alone the citizens of the country, to express themselves freely without let or hindrance.

“We are inviting everyone with a stake in this (media) sector to partner with the ministry, so that together, we help create an environment that offers greater opportunities for the growth of our media industry and more job opportunities for journalist.”

Minister Khaya Moyo said Government also sought to break the ZBC monopoly as it gears towards digitisation and liberalising of the airwaves, especially television.

World Press Freedom day is celebrated annually on May 3.