Harare City halt Triangle

A HORRENDOUS mistake by Triangle goalkeeper, Tapiwa Chilenga presented Harare City with a neatly wrapped gift that helped the Sunshine City boys bring the Lowveld side’s five-match winning streak to a screeching halt.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE CITY . . . . (0) 1

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . 0

Taurai Mangwiro’s men have been in irresistible form recently and went into the match with a proud record of being the only team in the premiership to have won the last five matches of the campaign.

However, that impressive run came to an abrupt end as Chilenga needlessly came out of his line on 56 minutes and impeded Kudakwashe Musharu in the penalty box to concede a penalty.

Moses Muchenje stepped up to take responsibility, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Yet, Triangle had threatened in the first half with Delic Murimba coming close after nine minutes after he was set up by Russel Madamombe, but shot straight into the hands of goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.

Murimba missed a good opportunity on 31 minutes after breaching the Triangle defence, but sent his effort over the bar.

The home team, however, refused to be cowed into submission, as they launched waves of attacks on their opponents’ goal and were eventually rewarded just before the hour mark.

City then defended their gain as if their lives depended on it.

Their coach, Mark Harrison, was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It’s a satisfying result. After our performance last week against Herentals, we said to ourselves we are a good team, we need a reaction and I thought today, we played well. We were in control for 60 minutes plus. We moved the ball around well and got the goal,” he said.

“I am happy with the overall performance. To me, the performance is more important than the result. I have said we need to impose ourselves on the opponents not the opponents imposing themselves on us. We have a big game against Dynamos next and we need to be mentally strong.”

Triangle coach, Mangwiro said: “It’s one of those games, we tried hard to grind out a result, but we couldn’t. One big game mistake, and we conceded a penalty.

“We have been conceding goals like this in our previous matches. We need to improve with our discipline, its disappointing. But this is not to say we were outwitted, it was a balanced, cagey affair. We shouldn’t despair although we still have a lot of work to do.”

TEAMS

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, R Uchena (H Chapusha, 46’), T Chimwemwe, B Chayambuka, M Nyenye, T Samanja, T Tumba, K Musharu, P Kabwe (M Maunga, 80’), M Gaki (W Manondo, 72’)

Triangle: T Chilenga, R Kawondera, A Chivheya, K Chigwida, D Dzvinyai, T Mavhunga, (D Dhuwa, 77’), A Chivandire (S Makoni, 80’), D Murimba, R Madamombe( D Chirambamuriwo, 61’), P Bhamusi, N Lameck

Like this: Like Loading...