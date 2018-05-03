Yadah stop the bleeding

LEEROY Murape scored the only goal of the afternoon, as Yadah FC beat Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, a victory that helped them move into the top 10.

BY GARISH PHIRI

YADAH FC . . . . . . .(1) 1

SHABANIE MINE. . . . 0

His namesake, Leeroy Mavunga, did most of the work for the goal, when he received the ball on the left channel, before he made a trademark direct run at defenders, leaving two in his wake.

The Warriors star then picked Murape just outside the box with a delightful pass, who then dribbled past one defender to create space for himself and blasted the ball into the top right corner.

It was a beautiful goal, deserving to win any match.

The home side created more chances, and with a bit of precision, could have won comfortably.

However, they endured a nervy ending to the match, as Shabanie Mine threw men forward in search of an equaliser.

The Zvishavane-based side had the ball in the back of the net in the 90th minute, but Tatenda Mukuwe’s effort was ruled offside by referee Dumisani Khumalo, much to the relief of Yadah FC, but disgust of the away side, who felt it should have stood.

Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive was glad with the way his side performed, and the victory took them to ninth on the log, with 10 points, one above former league champions Dynamos.

This was their first victory in six matches.

“I am happy with the way the boys played. Our plan was to collect three points in this one, and we were able to achieve that,” he said

Shabanie Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi was not pleased with the way the match was handled.

“I will congratulate Yadah FC for winning this match. We have lost, but I am happy because we did the best that we could in the game because everything was against Shabanie,” he said.

“There are some decisions that I thought were unfair to us, but I cannot comment much about that. The referee knows better. But I am a bit worried when it appears the rules of football are against one team.

“If we want to go somewhere with the football, then the officiating needs to improve because, there will be no reason for us to train. Its actually better to give some teams three points because truly speaking, as a professional coach, I don’t think he (Thomas Ruzive) is happy to win this game in this manner.”

Like this: Like Loading...