Bulawayo City rise after Dodo fall

BULAWAYO City finally remembered how to win, when they whipped promoted Nichrut at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, two days after sacking coach Darlington Dodo.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CITY . . . (1) 3

NICHRUT . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Nichrut finished the match with nine men after Bravie Sibanda and Farai Vimisayi were sent off by Hwange referee Hardly Ndazi.

Sibanda was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence after he lunged at Tatenda Tavengwa in the 72nd minute, while Vimisayi was shown a straight red card after he stomped on Trevor Ndlovu in an off-the-ball incident two minutes from full time.

The victory was gaffer Bekithemba Ndlovu’s first win as interim head coach for Bulawayo City.

Before his elevation, the team had lost six times in row and the victory lifted the side from the bottom of the log standings.

Justine Kaunda opened the account for the local authority side with a well-taken grounder that beat the outstretched goalkeeper, Tafadzwa Jabangwe.

They could have gone two up on the hour mark, but Timothy January tried an audacious chip inside the penalty box which failed to fool Jabangwe.

Mgcini Sibanda then showed January how it is done in the 78th minute with a beautiful curler to the near post from another Ishmael Wadi assist.

Wadi then sealed the victory two minutes into optional time with a superb individual goal, weaving past defenders before beating the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

Ndlovu was excited with the win and attributed it to a change in attitude of his players.

“The boys showed a positive attitude and the hunger to win and I would like to thank them for that,” he said.

“What I just did was just change a few things here and there in the way we trained and it motivated the boys. Everyone was just focused.”

Ndlovu might not be in charge for the next game, with Amini Soma-Phiri tipped to take over.

Nichrut coach, John Nyikadzino disappeared after the game, leaving his assistant William Mhazo to face the media.

“Our guys did not play well. It was probably fatigue after playing a tough game against Caps United on Saturday and having to travel to Bulawayo from Shurugwi. But we will recover from this loss,” Mhazo said.

In another league match played across town at Luveve Stadium, visiting Herentals managed to hold their fellow promoted side Bulawayo Chiefs to a goalless draw.

TEAMS

Bulawayo City: T Ndoro, C Ncube, Z Sibanda, I Wadi, E Mudzingwa, T Tavengwa, H Ncube, R Pavari (S Ndlovu, 84’), J Kaunda (T Ndlovu, 63’), T January, M Sibanda (N Ndlovu 84’)

Nichrut: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, N Moyo (B Gurure, 44’), B Madanhire, B Sibanda (red card, 72’), F Vimisayi (red card, 88’), D Boriwondo, F Bushiri, T Hapuzari, V Moyo (K Sibanda, 39’), N Mupinduki (A Nhongo, 46’)

