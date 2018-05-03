DeMbare roar

SIGNS of life are beginning to show in the Dynamos camp after the Harare giants romped to their second consecutive victory over a battling Chapungu at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

CHAPUNGU . . . . (0) 1

DYNAMOS . . . . . .(2) 2

Kudakwashe Kumwala opened his account for the season, to give the visitors an 10th minute lead before Quality Kangadze doubled the advantage just after the half hour mark for the much-needed win, which gave coach Lloyd Mutasa some respite.

But with an improving Harare City up next at the weekend in the Harare derby, Mutasa would need his boys to maintain their recent form that saw them also beating Bulawayo City last week.

Chapungu grabbed their consolation deep in optional time through Philip Marufu, who tapped home from a hotly disputed corner kick that was taken by Blessing Sahondo.

DeMbare had an ideal start to their match yesterday when Kumwala unleashed a shot from range beyond the reach of Chapungu goalie, Talbert Shumba following a nice build-up which involved Kangadze.

It could have been even better 10 minutes later, but Kangadze failed to connect a cross whipped in by Emmanuel Mandiranga.

There was no similar mistake from Kangadze when another opportunity fell to him in the 34th minute when Mandiranga again put in a delightful cross, which the former calmly connected into the far corner.

Mutasa’s men, who have had a terrible start to their season, looked uncharacteristically hungry, and almost added the third when half-time substitute Marvelous Mukumba was picked unmarked in the box, but his cheeky shot was parried away by Shumba and Mandiranga’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Chapungu had been struggling for fluency, and their first real chance arrived in the 51st minute when Marufu’s header from a Sahondo freekick was acrobatically saved by Dynamos goalie, Tonderai Mateyaunga.

To their credit, the airmen threw caution to the wind in the last 20 minutes and a neat interchange that involved Allen Tavarwisa and Sahondo opened the Dynamos defence, but the former’s shot at goal was tame.

They eventually got their consolation in added time, when a corner was awarded to them, although it looked like the last touch of the ball had come off a Chapungu player, which Sahondo curled in for veteran striker Marufu to direct into the nets.

Mutasa praised his charges for a spirited performance.

“We created a lot of chances and we only managed to score two goals and the most important thing is that we managed to collect three points. It is good that we have been patient. Despite the critics, we still soldiered on,” he said.

Chapungu gaffer Tendai Chikuni was depressed following his side’s dismal performance.

He also blamed the result on what he said was pathetic officiating.

“We gave away easy goals, but we worked for our goal and I think in the second half, we were superior tactically. In the first half, we were very poor,” Chikuni said.

CHAPUNGU: T Shumba, C Mativenga (E Chitauro, 39’), B Chihowa, C Kwaramba, R Matutu, M Muchingami, I Nyoni (B Mugoni, 62’), E Muzanenhamo, A Tavarwisa, B Mtigo (P Marufu, 39’), B Sahondo

DYNAMOS: T Mateyaunga, G Mukambi, M Machazane, O Mwerahari, J Marufu, B Moyo, K Dhemere (M Mukumba, 50’), E Mandiranga (C Kapupurika, 77′), P Mtasa (P Makaha, 53’), Q Kangadzi, K Kumwala

