Woman strangles newly-born baby to please lover

A 23-YEAR-OLD Epworth woman appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday on an infanticide charge after she allegedly strangled her new-born baby to save her new marriage.

Grace Mukwena appeared before magistrate, Tilda Mazhande, who remanded her to May 14 on $50 bail.

Allegations are that Mukwena married Proud Tole, when she was five months’ pregnant from another relationship, but did not disclose that she was expecting.

It is alleged on April 27 this year, Mukwena experienced labour pains, while she was sleeping together with Tole in their bedroom. Mukwena allegedly left for the nearby Blair toilet, pretending she wanted to relieve herself.

Mukwena then gave birth to a baby girl and strangled the infant to death. Mukwena’s husband noticed that she had taken much time outside and made a follow up, where he discovered that she had given birth and that the baby was lifeless.

Tole then advised some female neighbours, who then wrapped the child with a cloth and took Mukwena and the child to Epworth Poly Clinic.

While at the clinic, the sister-in-charge then discovered that she was already dead, but had multiple bruises on the neck and was bleeding from the mouth and nose. The police were called and Mukwena was arrested.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

