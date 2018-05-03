Man (23) kills mum over domestic chores

A SUSPECTED mentally-challenged Seke man was arrested last week after he allegedly killed his mother with a hoe in protest over domestic chores he had been asked to do.

BY Jairos Saunyama

The accused, Michael Mutsvairo of Mushaninga Village in Dema, under Chief Seke, allegedly struck his mother, Francisca Nyamasoka on the head, using a hoe after he was ordered to water the garden.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, which occurred last Sunday.

Mutsvairo, who is believed to be under psychiatric care, allegedly struck his mother three times on the head, inflicting deep cuts.

The now-deceased was later rushed to Chitungwiza General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, leading to the accused’s arrest.