Mnangagwa raps use of State resources for primaries

The government yesterday said it would not tolerate the use of State resources for partisan purposes, after Zanu PF was accused of using the police and military helicopters during its just ended primary elections.

by STAFF REPORTER

In a statement late last night, Information ministry acting permanent secretary, Regis Chikowore said the use of State resources had not been sanctioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and was a violation of the law.

“Any such instances, which might have occurred in the just-ended party primary elections would amount to a breach of Zanu PF policy and certainly a flagrant violation of the laws of the land, which must be roundly condemned and stopped forthwith,” he said.

“Let it be known that any conflation of State and party institutions, as might have happened in the past, will not be allowed under the new dispensation, where the electoral playing field must be seen to be fair and even.”

Yesterday, NewsDay revealed how police and military helicopters had been deployed in the Zanu PF primaries, triggering a response from the Information ministry, which said Mnangagwa had not deployed the police officers to act as presiding officers.

“The President, in his capacity as both the leader of the political party and head of government, wishes to make it clear that it is neither the policy of Zanu PF nor the direction of the government, through him to deploy the police force or any arm of the security establishment in helping with any party function, list (sic) of all as presiding or returning officers in party primary elections,” Chikowore said.

Mnangagwa’s special adviser, Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday claimed Zanu PF political commissar, Engelbert Rugeje had not sought the President’s blessing in engaging the police for the party’s primary polls, a sign there could be deep-seated fissures.

