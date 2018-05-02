Powertel scoops Best Exhibitor Award @ ZITF 2018

Business Reporter

Local Internet Access Provider and telecommunications giant, Powertel Communications, walked away with the coveted Silver Medal Award for setting up the 2nd Best ICT Exhibit during the ZITF 2018 showcase, following hot on the heels of Econet Wireless who scooped the Best ICT & Overall Exhibit Award.

Expressing great delight on the back of receiving this Award, Powertel head of Marketing & Sales Mr Prosper Mutswiri remarked, “We feel really honoured by our customers again this year.

“This is on the background of our company having introduced new services in the IoT sphere. Our promise for offering value for money services remains. We will continue to model it around continual improvement. We remain solid as a business and one thing for certain — Powertel is open for business!”

The 2018 ZITF exhibition ran under the theme “Sustainable Industrial Development. Inclusive-Competitive-Collaborative”. Exhibiting under the theme “Innovative Digital Solutions for Industrial Growth”, Powertel demonstrated that they have embraced the government ICT policy, whose thrust is that of ICT being an economic enabler for the development and establishment of sector appropriate solutions with comprehensive breath, depth, flexibility and applicability.

Powertel has been an enabler through the provision of 360 degree ICT solutions that include Voice, Internet and connectivity through creating virtual private networks.

Much recently the corporate rolled out a state-of-the-art communication solution for vehicle tracking and fleet management under its broad product category of the Internet of Things (IOT) which was being showcased during the ZITF 2018.

Speaking on the same note, the head of marketing announced that the company has extended its superior fibre network coverage to Chegutu.

“We are very much excited to inform the market that Powertel Communications is now in Chegutu! This will ensure that businesses, SMEs and individuals have access to bulk internet bandwidth and reliable high speed internet in the area. We guarantee that we will ensure seamless connectivity for them locally, regionally and globally. Specifically, they will be able to access services such as Virtual Private Networking, Corporate Internet, Enterprise Voice Solutions and IoT based solutions such as Powertrack Fleet Management from Powertel. In the not too distant horizon, we are also rolling out the latest technology for Mobile internet and Voice solutions. The market must watch this space,” enthused Mr Mutswiri.

Powertel has dominated in the provision of internet and connectivity solutions to most companies; Telecoms , ICTs, ISPs and IAPs;- financial institutions- banking sector, finance houses, insurance companies; Government, Municipality and Parastatals; Health Sector Mining Sector, Manufacturing & Production; Retail sector, Education Institutions ( Universities & Polytechnic Colleges); Churches, Transport & shipping organisations, Motoring sector, Hospitality, SMEs and others. In fact, the company has carried all the major telecoms and listed companies in the country and continues to do so to this day, earning it the nickname, “Carrier of Carriers” that is on its own a household name.

Powertel Communications has moved in line with the times also enabling mobility in internet access through the establishment of a mobile base station network that utilises wireless devices including phones, modems and WiFi routers for access.

Whilst there exist a number of suppliers of internet services in Zimbabwe, Powertel Corporate internet and its PowerConnect retail broadband solutions have proved to be the most affordable on the market. On the PowerConnect mobile internet solutions customers have been availed the choice to sign up for data from as little as $1 for 2Gb data packages, whilst unlimited data package on mobile internet has been pegged at $40,00 for the whole month.

Powertel has also ventured into Internet of Things (IoT) business currently offering fleet management solutions that businesses can also take advantage of in creating lean but efficient businesses.

With the rise in IoT business and digital transformation, the conversation has now inclined towards cyber security and artificial intelligence.