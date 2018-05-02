110 eye Harare town clerk post

AT least 110 people have expressed interest in the Harare City Council’s town clerk post − despite two previous attempts that have cost the municipality close to $50 000.

Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said although the applications were too many to count, at least 110 people had expressed interest in the city’s top job and the candidate should be selected by May 31.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

“We have to complete this process by May 31. At the moment, we are starting the short-listing process and then interviews,” he said

“Despite the difficulties which are well publicised, I am pleasantly surprised and encouraged by the sustained interest in the position.”

Harare seeks to replace former town clerk, Tendai Mahachi, who left council in 2014. Since then, the post has been held in an acting capacity by Josephine Ncube before she was suspended for disciplinary issues involving payments of salaries and allowances to top council executive.

With elections looming in a few months, the current council wants to go to the polls having hired a substantive town clerk and completed other labour related disputes.

In the initial process, council had opted for James Mushore to be the town clerk, but former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere rejected the deal, alleging the local authority had jumped the gun in settling for Mushore.

A fresh process was to start again and this time ex-MDC-T deputy secretary-general and former Cabinet minister, Tapiwa Mashakanda came out tops in the interviews, but the Local Government Board (LGB) rejected his bid along with three other top contenders.

After closing receipt of applications, council will then engage a consultant to do the vetting and subsequent short-listing for interviews before the top three candidates are selected and presented to a full council meeting for adoption.

