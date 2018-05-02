Prince Edward Tigers maintain unbeaten run

Prince Edward Tigers maintained their unbeaten run which has been intact since last year when they accounted for Kyle College 24-7 in their Dairibord Rugby Festival clash yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Sean De Souza’s boys went the whole of 2017 unbeaten and yesterday they showed they are ready to go through another perfect run with a clinical performance.

Hillcrest will be kicking themselves that they failed to make use of their dominance against the Churchill Bulldogs, in the end losing 18-15.

Centre Tavonga Albant who enjoyed a good game said his team will need to eliminate errors for them to recover in the next game.

“It was a tough game, we tried our best, but we made mistakes and the coaches are not happy with that. We will try to cut on the errors and make sure we win the next games,” he said.

Visiting Botswana team Livingstone K College performed well despite narrowly losing to Eaglesvale, who managed to capitalise on a last minute error. Eaglesvale punished the visitors to emerge 19-12 winners after a try and conversion.

Livingstone coach Dent Patrick was left frustrated that his team threw it away in the last minute.

“The last-minute decision that my players made cost us the match. We were in control of the game, but that mistake condemned us to a defeat. We hope to improve and to avoid such errors in the next games. We hope to maintain that kind of performance,” he said.

Results

Ellis Robins 25-14 Goromonzi, Petra 12-5 Heritage, Allan Willson 0-33 Lomagundi College, St Johns College 55-0 St Johns Emerald Hill, St George’s College 24-7 Milton, Eaglesvale 19-12 Livingstone, Hillcrest 15-18 Churchill, Prince Edward 24-7 Kyle College

Like this: Like Loading...