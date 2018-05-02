ZPC Kariba hold Ngezi

High-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars were reduced to an ordinary outfit when they were held to a goalless draw by the now-draw specialists ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

ZPC Kariba …………..0

Ngezi Platinum ……0

Both teams looked tired and the match lacked excitement with and the only positive thing to write home about was the impeccable handling of the game by referee Norman Matemere who put up a five-star performance in the middle of the park.

Despite a sluggish draw, Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderayi Ndiraya still maintains that this is going to be their year of glory.

Ndiraya acknowledged that his players did not play well and that it was a difficult match.

“It was a difficult match. We knew it was going to be difficult conditions and we knew we were going to struggle. Today, we didn’t play to the best of our abilities; we didn’t create any clear-cut chances and it is a cause of concern. Our energy levels were very low because of the Saturday’s game. But despite today’s setback, I still maintain that we will come tops at the end of the season that’s what we are here for, we want to be the best” he said.

Ngezi Platinum can count themselves a bit fortunate, having played second fiddle to the hosts in the second half.

In that part of the game, ZPC Kariba were dictating the pace, but failed to score, owing to the brilliance of Ngezi goalkeeper Donavan Bernard, who had a good game.

Late in the match the home fans thought their team had taken the lead, but a Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe free-kick just outside the penalty area was acrobatically tipped over the ball by Benard.

Ngezi dangerman Terrence Dzvukamanja was kept under lock and key and didn’t threaten.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi said his team’s problem was failure to take chances.

“The performance has been good, but the desired results have been elusive. All the same, we will keep on fighting. Today, we faced a team that is at the top of the log and have been enjoying a good run,” he said.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T Mawaya, B Zuberi, M Kunyarimwe, S Appiah, S Nekati, T Munyanduri, T Rantokoane (L Vundla 74′), P Tafirenyika, S Makawa(J Gwara 65′), M Demera, T Chamboko

Ngezi Platinum: D Benard, K Bulaji, L Chikoroma, K Murera, W Mukanga (J Nguluve 71′), T Dzvukamanja, C Augusto (S Owusu 81′), T Mabvura, M Mushonga, F Mukarati, T Chipunza

Like this: Like Loading...