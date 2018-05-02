Call for political will to fight piracy

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary affairs, Fortune Chasi recently said there was need to tighten legislation, so that it can effectively address the scourge of piracy.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

In a speech read on his behalf by his daughter, Rudo, an intellectual property expert, at the World Intellectual Property Day commemorations held in collaboration with Zimbabwe Music Right Association at Zimbabwe College of Music last week, he said musicians should join hands to push for their interests.

“Musicians need to come together and lobby Parliament to review the existing (Copyright and Neighbouring Rights) Act and make the necessary amendments that can be of help to artistes,” she said during the commemorations held under the theme Powering Change: Women in Innovation and Creativity.

“Today, we are celebrating the expression of ideas in this fast-paced world, intellectual property is there to protect and ensure that artistes benefit from their work.”

Chasi, who is also a musician, encouraged artistes not to give up even in the face of piracy.

Speaking at the same occasion, National Arts Council acting communication and marketing manager, Catherine Mthombeni, described piracy as the cancer that is destroying the arts industry.

“We are celebrating creativity in our arts and culture sector as diverse as it is and we are advocating for anti-piracy because it is spreading like cancer and crippling the industry, stringent laws should be put in place,” she said.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Music Right Association executive director, Polisile Ncube-Chimhini called for political intervention to stop piracy.

“Piracy is the cancer in the industry. What piracy does is the opposite of what we are here for today. We are celebrating creativity and piracy kills the work which is a major drawback,” she said.

“We need the political will on our side. For as long as the government doesn’t recognise the damage caused by this cancer called piracy, we will not succeed in destroying piracy.”

Like this: Like Loading...