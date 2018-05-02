Mokoomba up for international award

AFRO-FUSION band Mokoomba are expected to raise the country’s flag high at the Songlines Music Awards 2018 on October 20 at the Electric Brixton in London after they were nominated in the Best Group category.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Although the winners of the inaugural awards will be announced later this month ahead of the October ceremony, Mokoomba is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when Afro-pop Worldwide celebrates its 30th anniversary tomorrow at City Winery in New York City.

The group’s manager, Marcus Gora told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday ahead of their departure that they were honoured by the nomination and induction into the hall of fame.

“It is a great achievement for Mokoomba to be nominated for the Best Group, Songlines Music Awards 2018, indeed a flying start for the year,” he said.

Gora said it was a special recognition for Mokoomba to perform at the Afro-pop Worldwide gala in their quest to present Zimbabwe in a positive light as well as to promote local languages and traditional music.

“As Mokoomba, we are very excited to be performing at Afro-pop Worldwide’s 30th anniversary Gala that will also be attended by important players in the music industry including honorary chairs Angelique Kidjo and Harry Belafonte,” he said.

Mokoomba’s music — rooted in the Tonga, Luvale and Nyanja rhythms and melodies — has won international acclaim over the years.

According to Songlines Music Awards website, the awards, now in their 10th-year, champion the wealth of brilliant music-making taking place around the world that is featured in Songlines and all the albums have been reviewed during the past year.

The nominees in the geographical categories were selected by a team of international contributors and the Best Artist and Best Group nominees were voted for by Songlines readers.

According to Afro-pop Worldwide website, the inductees into the Afro-pop Hall of Fame are chosen for their artistic excellence and their significant roles in connecting Americans to Africa.

The outfit become the third inductee from Zimbabwe after superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo.

The well-travelled group will later share the stage with Aurelio Martinez.

